Diaz is not in the starting nine for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Diaz finds himself on the bench for the third consecutive game. It's possible he's dealing with an unreported minor injury, but it's also possible his 2-for-29 showing over his previous 10 contests led the Athletics to decide to give him a few days off. Whatever the reason, Jonah Bride will get another start at the hot corner.
More News
-
Athletics' Jordan Diaz: On bench amid slump•
-
Athletics' Jordan Diaz: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Athletics' Jordan Diaz: Connects for solo blast Monday•
-
Athletics' Jordan Diaz: Stuffs box score in win•
-
Athletics' Jordan Diaz: Catches breather Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jordan Diaz: Extends on-base streak Friday•