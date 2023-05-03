Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners
Diaz is sitting for a second consecutive game after missing Tuesday's loss to the Mariners. Tony Kemp gets the start at second base and will hit second against Logan Gilbert and Seattle.
