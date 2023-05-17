Diaz is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks.
Diaz has gone 2-for-22 with no RBI or runs scored since he went 3-for-4 with three homers versus the Yankees on May 9. He'll get a breather Wednesday and be replaced at second base by Tony Kemp, who will bat eighth in the series finale with Arizona.
