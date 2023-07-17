Diaz went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and an RBI sacrifice fly in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.

The young infielder opened the scoring with a 381-foot shot to left field in the second inning, his sixth homer of the campaign and second of July. Diaz had been mired in a brief 0-for-8 slump over the previous three games, but that had been preceded by a 6-for-12 tally in the three contests prior. As the entirety of that stretch underscores, the 22-year-old is subject to the inconsistencies of a young player adapting to big-league arms, but Diaz is carrying a serviceable .240 average and .430 slugging percentage through 105 plate appearances in the majors this season.