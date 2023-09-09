Diaz will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Diaz's .239/.294/.403 slash line in 75 games this season isn't particularly impressive, and he's gone just 3-for-19 at the plate across his last six games. Kevin Smith will take over at the hot corner Saturday.
