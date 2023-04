Diaz entered Friday's win over the Rangers as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth and hit a go-ahead solo home run.

The rookie was called on to hit for Ryan Noda and delivered handsomely with a 382-foot solo home run to left field off Will Smith, snapping a 4-4 tie. Diaz's first big-league stint of 2023 has gotten off to quite an auspicious start -- in addition to Friday's clutch blast, he also laced an RBI double in his season debut Wednesday against the Cubs.