Diaz, who went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Reno on Wednesday, owns a .308 average and .913 OPS across the 72 plate appearances he's logged in 16 games since being demoted to the Aviators.

Diaz appeared in 24 games with the Athletics between April 19 and May 21, producing a .217/.250/.406 slash line with nine extra-base hits and eight RBI across 72 plate appearances. The 22-year-old is taking advantage of the Pacific Coast League's hitter-friendly conditions since returning to the farm and could well see some playing time at the keystone in the majors again later in the summer at the expense of veteran Jace Peterson.