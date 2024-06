Groshans was traded by the Yankees to the Athletics on Sunday in exchange for J.D. Davis and cash considerations.

After beginning the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, Groshans was moved to Double-A Somerset, where he was slashing .234/.302/.316 with eight RBI over 121 plate appearances before the trade. The 23-year-old Groshans hasn't seen major-league action since 2022 with the Marlins, and he will look to get back to The Show with the Athletics.