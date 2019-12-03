Athletics' Jordan Weems: Invited to spring training
Weems signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Weems advanced to Triple-A in 2019 within the Red Sox organization, and he will now get a chance to compete at major-league spring training in 2020. He wasn't particularly effective with Triple-A Pawtucket, posting a 6.17 ERA with a 14:6 K:BB over 11.2 innings, but the 27-year-old's invitation to spring training should help his development.
