Weems was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right lat, retroactive to Aug. 1.

Weems was effective in two relief innings Friday, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two. However, he apparently suffered an injury around that time that will sideline him for several games. Right-hander James Kaprielian was promoted to the 30-man roster to take Weems' place. A timetable for Weems' return hasn't been announced.