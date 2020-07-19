Weems was informed Sunday that he'll be on the major-league roster for Opening Day, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Weems was reported as a darkhorse candidate to make the roster early in camp, but he impressed enough to be rewarded with a spot in Oakland's bullpen to begin the season. The 27-year-old has had some control issues in the past but has been able to throw a fastball in the high-90s during camp. The right-hander hasn't pitched at the major-league level during his career, and it's a bit unlikely that he'll be used in many high-leverage situations early on.