Weems (lat) is getting closer to throwing to hitters at the Athletics' alternate training site in San Jose, the Associated Press reports.

Weems went on the injured list Tuesday, but he's apparently making steady progress. Manager Bob Melvin confirmed as much Sunday, saying "I know everything's progressing well" when asked about the hard-throwing reliever. Weems was an early success story for the Athletics after finally making the majors this season, posting a 3.60 ERA and 5:1 K:BB across five innings over two appearances before his injury.