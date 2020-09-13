Weems fired three perfect innings in relief during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rangers, recording five strikeouts.

As his line implies, Weems was thoroughly dominant, and he recorded his nine outs on an efficient 38 pitches. Performances the caliber of Saturday's are becoming par for the course for the 27-year-old, who's now posted four straight scoreless appearances (seven innings) after surrendering two earned runs to the Rockies in his season debut back on July 28.