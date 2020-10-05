Weems was added to the roster for the ALDS against the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics altered their roster construction slightly ahead of the series, adding a reliever in Weems while removing reserve infielder Vimael Machin, who did not make an appearance during the Wild Card Round. Weems isn't one of Oakland's higher-leverage options, though he did look good in his 14-inning debut this season, posting a 3.21 ERA and a 31.0 percent strikeout rate.