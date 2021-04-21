Weems was optioned to the Athletics' alternate training site Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Weems spent two weeks with the major-league club and made three relief appearances for the Athletics. During that time, he allowed one run on a hit and one walk while striking out three in 2.1 innings. Reymin Guduan will remain in the bullpen after he was activated from the injured list as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader.
