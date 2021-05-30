site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jordan Weems: Optioned to Triple-A
Weems was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
Weems was promoted Friday but will head back to Triple-A without making an appearance in the majors. Jesus Luzardo (finger) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
