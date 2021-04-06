Weems was recalled from Oakland's alternate training site Tuesday.
Burch Smith (groin) and Reymin Guduan (thumb) landed on the injured list, so Weems will provide some much-needed bullpen depth in the short term. Weems will likely be up and down between the majors and the minors for most of the season.
