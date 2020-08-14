Weems (lat) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday and optioned to the Athletics' alternate training site.

Weems was placed on the injured list with a strained right lat at the beginning of August, but he's healthy enough to return to the mound. While he'll no longer be on the active roster, he'll be able to build back up at the alternate training site and could be an option to fill in as a reliever at some point this season.