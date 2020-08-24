Weems was recalled from the Athletics' alternate training site Monday.
Weems spent some time at alternate camp after returning from the injured list Aug. 14, but he'll return to the major-league bullpen. He'll take the place of right-hander Paul Blackburn, who was optioned to the alternate training site in a corresponding move. Weems made two relief appearances at the end of July, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings.
