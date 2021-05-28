site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jordan Weems: Returns to majors
RotoWire Staff
May 28, 2021
Weems was recalled by the Athletics on Friday.
Weems has spent two previous stints on the major-league roster this season, allowing three runs in 4.1 innings across five relief appearances. Reymin Guduan (groin) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
