Weems was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Weems made two relief appearances during his most recent stint in the majors and allowed two runs on a hit and two walks while striking out one in two innings. The right-hander will now return to the minors after James Kaprielian was called up ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday.
More News
-
Athletics' Jordan Weems: Moves up to big club•
-
Athletics' Jordan Weems: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Athletics' Jordan Weems: Recalled Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Jordan Weems: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Jordan Weems: On roster for AL Division Series•
-
Athletics' Jordan Weems: Mows through Rangers in relief•