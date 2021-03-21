Weems was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
The 28-year-old appeared in nine games for the A's last season and had a 3.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB over 14 innings, but he'll open 2021 in the minors. Weems should receive a promotion at some point this season as Oakland shuffles its bullpen pieces.
