Weems allowed two earned runs on four hits over three innings while recording three strikeouts in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.

The converted backstop made his major-league debut, which came after a position switch four years ago and 10 separate minor-league stints spanning seven different seasons. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports Weems hit 97 mph with his fastball on a strikeout of Trevor Story to start his outing, and he was able to impressively settle down after allowing two runs in his first inning of work by retiring the final eight batters he faced. The hard-throwing right-hander threw 33 pitches overall and was also able to feature his changeup, slider and curve alongside the high-90s fastball.