Juan (elbow) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on July 22 and has struck out eight over four scoreless innings between his first two outings with the affiliate.

Juan was removed from the Athletics' 40-man roster in May and later released, only to re-sign with the organization on a minor-league deal. He was then placed on Single-A Stockton's injured list while he continued to recover from a right elbow strain, but he finally looks to be close to being activated.