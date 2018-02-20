Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Aggravates left knee sprain
Mateo will be limited at the start of spring training after aggravating a left knee sprain, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The injury doesn't appear to be too serious, though it may cause him to lose some at-bats in the first few spring training games. Acquired from the Yankees last season in the Sonny Gray trade, Mateo is a highly rated shortstop prospect who has a chance of reaching the big leagues later this season. The 22-year-old hit for a .296/.357/.521 line in 60 Double-A games with Trenton and Midland last season.
