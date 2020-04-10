Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Chances of roster spot uncertain
Mateo's chances of garnering a spot on the Opening Day roster are uncertain following his spring training battle with Vimael Machin for a backup job at second base, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
When spring training was suspended, Franklin Barreto and Tony Kemp were projected for a starting platoon role at second base, with Mateo and Machin seemingly battling for what could have been the 26th and final spot on the roster. The 24-year-old Mateo was outpaced by Machin at the plate during Cactus League play, with the latter's .333 average markedly better than Mateo's .231 figure. Gallegos notes Mateo is a more "electric" player than Machin because of his lightning speed -- which manifested itself this spring in the form of four steals -- and is also out of minor-league options. Machin counters with the ability to play all four infield positions and is a Rule 5 draft pick, the latter requiring he return to his original organization (the Cubs) if he doesn't stick with the Athletics. Ultimately, even though Machin arguably had a leg up in their battle when play was paused, Mateo could well be the beneficiary of a possible expansion of rosters to 29 players that's been discussed as one of the contingency plans for a delayed regular season.
