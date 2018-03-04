Mateo (knee) ran the bases without issue Saturday and is scheduled for another workout Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mateo has a chance to be in the lineup for Tuesday's spring game, but that is slightly dependent on the outcome of Monday's workout. The minor-league infielder has been dealing with the knee issue for nearly two weeks, but this will likely end up a blip on the radar when the 22-year-old makes his major league debut much further down the road.