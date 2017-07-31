Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Dealt to Oakland
The Yankees agreed to trade Mateo to the A's on Monday along with Dustin Fowler and James Kaprielian in exchange for Sonny Gray, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
The belief all along was that the Yankees were the favorites for Gray, and indeed the two sides got something done in the 11th hour. Mateo struggled with High-A Tampa to begin the year, but the Yankees promoted him in late June anyway and Mateo rewarded the organization for its trust, slashing .300/.381/.525 with four homers and 11 steals in 30 games with the Double-A affiliate. His excellent speed and emerging power have Mateo firmly within the top 100 in terms of dynasty league prospects.
More News
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Speed remains on display at High-A•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Starting off season on right foot in High-A•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Will start year in Tampa•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Move to CF could be in cards•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Scorching of late at High-A•
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...