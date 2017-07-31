The Yankees agreed to trade Mateo to the A's on Monday along with Dustin Fowler and James Kaprielian in exchange for Sonny Gray, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

The belief all along was that the Yankees were the favorites for Gray, and indeed the two sides got something done in the 11th hour. Mateo struggled with High-A Tampa to begin the year, but the Yankees promoted him in late June anyway and Mateo rewarded the organization for its trust, slashing .300/.381/.525 with four homers and 11 steals in 30 games with the Double-A affiliate. His excellent speed and emerging power have Mateo firmly within the top 100 in terms of dynasty league prospects.