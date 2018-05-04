Mateo collected four hits -- including his first two home runs of the season -- before Triple-A Nashville's game against Colorado Springs was suspended in the eighth inning, Kelsie Heneghan of MiLB.com reports.

Nashville and Colorado Springs won't finish the halted game until Aug. 9, so Mateo's excellent production won't be included on his season stat line until that date. It was easily the best performance of 2018 for Mateo, who had recorded just five hits in 60 at-bats over his prior 15 games to leave his season batting line at .165/.206/.231 through 97 plate appearances. The low on-base percentage has prevented Mateo from regularly putting his premium speed on display, with the shortstop having been limited to four steals (on seven attempts) thus far.