Mateo, who's 3-for-12 this spring, has a good chance of making the Opening Day roster, in part due to his complete lack of minor-league options, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Mateo has just under 1,100 plate appearances at the Triple-A level over the last two seasons, and he showed signs of finally hitting his stride in 2019 with a .289/.330/.504 line that included career bests in home runs (19) and RBI (78). Gallegos reports Mateo has already been impressing with his above-average athleticism and speed early in camp, and because he's completely out of minor-league options, he has an even better shot of locking down a backup infielder job if he continues showing well through the balance of spring training.