Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Heading to Futures Game
Mateo was selected to the 2019 All-Star Futures Game on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old shortstop has been tormenting Triple-A arms all season with Las Vegas, and he headed into Friday night's action with the Pacific Coast League lead in hits (108), triples (13) and total bases (187). Part of the 2017 deal with the Yankees that saw Sonny Gray shipped to New York, Mateo has bounced back from a rough initial foray in Triple-A a season ago to slash .314/.347/.542 with 42 extra-base hits (17 doubles, 13 triples, 12 home runs) and 58 RBI across 75 games thus far in 2019.
