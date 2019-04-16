Mateo is slashing .375/.412/.563 across his first 51 plate appearances at Triple-A Las Vegas.

It's a small sample, but dynasty owners have to be thrilled at the promising prospect's red-hot start. The impressive line is a well-balanced one as well, as it's comprised of five extra-base hits (two doubles, two triples, one home run), eight RBI, three walks, four stolen bases and 11 runs. Mateo had a rougher go of it in his first exposure to Triple-A arms last season, slashing .230/.280/.353 across 510 plate appearances at Nashville. A 27.3 percent strikeout rate helped lead to those middling numbers, and he's provided some early reason for optimism by whittling that figure to 19.6 percent thus far over the modest sample size.

