Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Officially available for Tuesday's contest
Mateo (knee) will enter Tuesday's spring game against the Rangers at shortstop to replace Marcus Semien, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Further solidifying that the infield prospect's knee issue is behind him, Mateo is listed as an available player on the Athletics' lineup card for Tuesday's bout. Mateo aggravated a left knee sprain in late February and missed the first batch of spring games. He'll be able to play uninhibited with the big-league club now before heading back to Double-A for the regular season.
More News
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Set for Tuesday debut•
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Completes workout free of setbacks•
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Working back from knee sprain•
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Aggravates left knee sprain•
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Steals three bags Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Dealt to Oakland•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...