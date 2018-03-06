Mateo (knee) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Rangers, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The promising prospect has been slowed by the injury in the early going of spring training, but he's apparently well enough to make his long-awaited debut. Mateo's blinding speed is a subject of considerable intrigue among the coaching staff and his teammates, yet despite his superior physical gifts, the 22-year-old is expected to begin the regular season at Triple-A Nashville. Mateo hit .292 with four home runs and 20 RBI while also stealing 13 bases with Double-A Midland following his arrival from the Yankees in the Sonny Gray trade last summer. He could potentially find his way back with the big-league club at some point in 2018 should he prove worthy, according to executive VP of baseball operations Billy Beane.