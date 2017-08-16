Mateo went 2-for-4 with two walks, three stolen bases and an RBI for Double-A Midland on Tuesday.

The shortstop, who was one of three prospects the Athletics received in the July 31 trade that sent Sonny Gray to the Yankees, capped off his night with a walkoff single in the 11th inning. Mateo's wheels have been on full display across stints with three minor-league clubs this season, with the 22-year-old racking up a combined 48 steals while getting caught just 10 times. He'll likely remain in the Texas League for the remainder of the campaign before potentially angling for a promotion to the big club in 2018.