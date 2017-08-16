Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Steals three bags Tuesday
Mateo went 2-for-4 with two walks, three stolen bases and an RBI for Double-A Midland on Tuesday.
The shortstop, who was one of three prospects the Athletics received in the July 31 trade that sent Sonny Gray to the Yankees, capped off his night with a walkoff single in the 11th inning. Mateo's wheels have been on full display across stints with three minor-league clubs this season, with the 22-year-old racking up a combined 48 steals while getting caught just 10 times. He'll likely remain in the Texas League for the remainder of the campaign before potentially angling for a promotion to the big club in 2018.
More News
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Dealt to Oakland•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Speed remains on display at High-A•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Starting off season on right foot in High-A•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Will start year in Tampa•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Move to CF could be in cards•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...