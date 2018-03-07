Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Whiffs twice in debut
Mateo (knee) went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-3 Cactus League win over the Rangers.
The young speed merchant's long-awaited Cactus League debut was ultimately a dud from a statistical perspective, but the overriding takeaway from his appearance was that he was finally able to take the field. Mateo entered the game at shortstop for Marcus Semien in the fifth and promptly went down on strikes in both the seventh and eighth innings. The 22-year-old is likely to see plenty of reps during the duration of the exhibition slate, although his playing time will likely be managed to an extent at first, given his previous knee issue.
