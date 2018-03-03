Mateo will run the bases Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mateo suffered a knee sprain at the start of camp and has been limited in practice thus far. The young shortstop has played just 60 games at the Double-A level and isn't a candidate to start the year in the majors, so this injury should have little effect on his eventual ETA.

