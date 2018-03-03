Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Working back from knee sprain
Mateo will run the bases Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Mateo suffered a knee sprain at the start of camp and has been limited in practice thus far. The young shortstop has played just 60 games at the Double-A level and isn't a candidate to start the year in the majors, so this injury should have little effect on his eventual ETA.
More News
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Aggravates left knee sprain•
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Steals three bags Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Dealt to Oakland•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Speed remains on display at High-A•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Starting off season on right foot in High-A•
-
Yankees' Jorge Mateo: Will start year in Tampa•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....