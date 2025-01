The Athletics signed Leclerc to a one-year, $10 million contract Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Although he finished with a 4.32 ERA, Leclerc also posted a 30.9 percent strikeout rate in 2024, his highest mark since 2019. The 31-year-old has never had a single-season walk rate in the single digits, so the A's are just hoping he can miss enough bats to overcome the inevitable lapses of control. Leclerc will be a setup man ahead of star closer Mason Miller.