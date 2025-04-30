Now Playing

The Athletics transferred Leclerc (lat) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Leclerc landed on the 15-day injured list one week ago with a right lat strain and had been slated to receive a second opinion on the injury this week. It's not clear what exactly the results of that exam were, but clearly the A's are not expecting the reliever back anytime soon.

