The Athletics transferred Leclerc (lat) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Leclerc landed on the 15-day injured list one week ago with a right lat strain and had been slated to receive a second opinion on the injury this week. It's not clear what exactly the results of that exam were, but clearly the A's are not expecting the reliever back anytime soon.
More News
-
Athletics' Jose Leclerc: Seeking second opinion•
-
Athletics' Jose Leclerc: Out with lat strain•
-
Athletics' Jose Leclerc: Dealing with sore shoulder•
-
Athletics' Jose Leclerc: Blows late lead in A's debut•
-
Athletics' Jose Leclerc: Inks one-year deal with Athletics•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Takes loss Monday•