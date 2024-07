The Athletics have selected Kuroda-Grauer with the 75th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A shortstop from Rutgers, Kuroda-Grauer has plus speed and is a hit-over power infielder who may not stick at shortstop. His defensive versatility could allow him to at least carve out a bench infielder role eventually, and if he is playing regularly, his upside on the basepaths would be most notable for fantasy.