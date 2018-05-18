Athletics' Josh Lucas: Back with Oakland
Lucas was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lucas has only appeared in one game for the Athletics this season, logging three scoreless innings against Boston on April 20. The 27-year-old will likely be utilized out of a middle-relief role while with the team.
More News
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...