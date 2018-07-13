Lucas was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Lucas was rocked for four runs over one inning during his last outing, which boosted his ERA up to 6.28 through 14.1 innings this season. He'll head to the minor leagues after serving as one of Oakland's long-relief options out of the bullpen. In a corresponding move, Jeremy Bleich was promoted to the big leagues.

