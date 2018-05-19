Athletics' Josh Lucas: Dazzles in long relief Friday
Lucas took over for Brett Anderson (shoulder) to begin the second inning of Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over 3.2 innings while striking out seven.
Toronto hitters who'd prepared to face the left-handed Anderson instead were forced to contend with Lucas' fastball/slider combo from the right side, and they weren't able to do much with them. He didn't end up factoring into the decision, but the impressive outing could earn Lucas a more prominent role on the A's staff moving forward.
