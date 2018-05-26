Athletics' Josh Lucas: Headed to minors
Lucas was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lucas is will head back to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm (Chris Bassitt) after struggling through two innings in a spot start earlier in the week. The 27-year-old will continue to serve as organizational pitching depth in the minors.
