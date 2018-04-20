Lucas was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old was acquired from the Cardinals at the end of spring training, and he has pitched well since joining his new organization. He's thrown 4.2 scoreless innings for Nashville, so he'll head to the majors to provide bullpen depth. Daniel Coulombe was optioned to the minors to make room for Lucas on the active roster.

