Athletics' Josh Lucas: Returns to Triple-A
The Athletics optioned Lucas to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lucas was promoted to the majors Friday and did all he could, tossing three scoreless innings during the loss to the Red Sox. The 27-year-old's tenure was short lived due to the return of Yusmeiro Petit from a family medical emergency.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...