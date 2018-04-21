The Athletics optioned Lucas to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lucas was promoted to the majors Friday and did all he could, tossing three scoreless innings during the loss to the Red Sox. The 27-year-old's tenure was short lived due to the return of Yusmeiro Petit from a family medical emergency.

