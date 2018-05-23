Athletics' Josh Lucas: Slated for spot start Thursday
Lucas is scheduled to start Thursday against the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
With Brett Anderson (shoulder) and Andrew Triggs (forearm) both recently landing on the DL, Lucas will be given the opportunity to step into the rotation for a spot start. The 27-year-old impressed after he was called upon when Anderson exited his previous start prior to the second inning with an injury, striking out seven while allowing one run across 3.2 innings. That said, he'll likely be capped at around 50 pitches since he's not fully stretched out, keeping him off the fantasy radar for now.
