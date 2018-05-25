Lucas drew the start in Thursday's win over the Mariners but didn't factor into the decision, working just two innings in which he allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks. He also recorded a strikeout.

The 27-year-old threw a whopping 52 pitches over just a pair of frames, earning him an early hook. It was Lucas' career start and third appearance overall with the Athletics, although the prior two were actually three-inning long-relief stints. Lucas' opportunity came about as a result of injuries to Andrew Triggs (forearm) and Brett Anderson (shoulder), and due to the fact that Kendall Graveman wasn't eligible to be summoned from Triple-A Nashville because he'd been sent down less than 10 days prior. Therefore, it's likely a one-and-done situation for Lucas, who's slated for bullpen duty again going forward.