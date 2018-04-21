Athletics' Josh Lucas: Stellar in debut effort
Lucas fired three scoreless innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday, allowing two hits and a walk.
Just called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier Friday, Lucas was put right to work in the low-leverage scenario. The 27-year-old right-hander induced six groundball outs out of the nine hitters he retired and looked as sharp as he'd been in the early going for the Sounds. Lucas also acquitted himself reasonably well in his first big-league cup of coffee last season with the Cardinals, generating a 3.68 ERA and seven strikeouts over 7.1 innings across five appearances.
