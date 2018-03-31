Athletics' Josh Lucas: Traded to Oakland
Lucas was dealt to Oakland on Saturday in exchange for Casey Meisner, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Lucas was recently designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Wednesday, in order to make room on the 40-man roster prior to Opening Day. Following the deal, Lucas was officially optioned to Triple-A Nashville. He spent most of the 2017 at the Triple-A level, posting a 3.15 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 68 strikeouts over 60 innings.
